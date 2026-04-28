Mother Of IDF Soldier Injured By Explosive Drone Asks For Tefillos

As YWN reported on Monday, explosive drones have become the most significant threat to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon in recent weeks.

The mother of a soldier that was seriously wounded by an explosive drone in the same incident that killed Sgt. Idan Fooks, H’yd, has asked the public for tefillos. Following the incident, Hezbollah launched another two explosive drones toward the rescue forces. One was intercepted, and the second exploded just meters from the helicopter that landed to evacuate the wounded. In a neis, no additional soldiers were wounded.

The soldier’s mother, Chava, appealed to Am Yisrael in a video message from the hospital. “I am turning to you because my son was seriously injured in Lebanon. I ask of you, please do something above nature (מעל הטבע), something that’s hard for you—whether in tznius, Shemiras Shabbos, forgiving someone who hurt you—please do whatever you can for him. B’ezras Hashem, may I bring you good news.”

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Eliav ben Chava b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)