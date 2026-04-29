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$25 BILLION WAR: Pentagon Reveals Massive Cost of U.S. Military Campaign Against Iran

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Navy

A senior Pentagon official told Congress Tuesday that the U.S. military campaign against Iran has already cost approximately $25 billion, marking the first official estimate released since the conflict began.

Jules Hurst, currently serving as the Pentagon’s acting comptroller, testified before the House Armed Services Committee that the overwhelming majority of the cost has gone toward munitions and military operations.

The United States joined Israel in launching strikes against Iran on February 28, targeting the regime’s military infrastructure, missile capabilities, and strategic assets.

While a fragile ceasefire is currently holding, major questions remain over whether the conflict’s key objectives have been fully achieved — including permanently preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and dismantling its missile program.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that the Iranian regime will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, while continuing to pressure Tehran economically and militarily through sanctions and the ongoing naval blockade.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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