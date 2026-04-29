YERUSHALAYIM: Soldier Draws Weapon During Wild Peleg Protest [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hundreds of protesters affiliated with the Peleg Yerushalmi faction shut down the main entrance to Jerusalem Wednesday evening, triggering major clashes with police and severe traffic disruptions across the area.

The demonstration was held in protest of the arrest of yeshiva bochur Nehorai Bachar, who was detained for draft evasion and sentenced to 20 days in military prison.

What began as a protest quickly escalated into violent confrontations. According to reports, several protesters attacked uniformed soldiers passing through the area, prompting one soldier to draw his personal weapon after feeling threatened.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Demonstrators also surrounded a police vehicle and reportedly attempted to overturn it while chanting protest slogans. Police declared the gathering illegal and deployed water cannons and large reinforcements, including Border Police forces, to clear the roads.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At one point, a vehicle caught in the massive traffic jam drove toward the crowd, though no injuries were reported.

Police said protesters repeatedly blocked the city’s main traffic artery, severely disrupting public order and freedom of movement. Authorities stated officers used crowd-control measures only after protesters ignored repeated orders to disperse.

The unrest follows several days of escalating tensions surrounding the arrests of chareidi draft dodgers and the recent storming of the Military Police chief’s home by extremist protesters, after which multiple arrests were made.

Organizers vowed demonstrations will continue as long as arrests and sanctions against yeshiva students persist.

IMG_20260429_170913_010.jpg