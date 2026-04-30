Israeli-Arab Indicted For Pledging Allegiance To ISIS, Plotting Attack Against IDF Soldiers

An Israeli-Arab man was indicted Thursday on suspicion of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State and plotting to attack IDF soldiers, police said.

Mohammad Abd al-Ghani, 20, a resident of Nahf in northern Israel, was arrested in a joint operation by police and the Shin Bet.

Interrogation revealed that several months ago Ghani pledged allegiance to ISIS and attempted to acquire a handgun while planning a terrorist attack against soldiers in the nearby city of Karmiel, according to police.

Authorities seized ISIS posters and symbols from his room during the arrest, implicating his affiliation with and interest in the terrorist organization.

Police have requested that Ghani remain in detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

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