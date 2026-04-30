Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli-Arab Indicted For Pledging Allegiance To ISIS, Plotting Attack Against IDF Soldiers

An Israeli-Arab man was indicted Thursday on suspicion of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State and plotting to attack IDF soldiers, police said.

Mohammad Abd al-Ghani, 20, a resident of Nahf in northern Israel, was arrested in a joint operation by police and the Shin Bet.

Interrogation revealed that several months ago Ghani pledged allegiance to ISIS and attempted to acquire a handgun while planning a terrorist attack against soldiers in the nearby city of Karmiel, according to police.

Authorities seized ISIS posters and symbols from his room during the arrest, implicating his affiliation with and interest in the terrorist organization.

Police have requested that Ghani remain in detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHY WAS HE FREE? Golders Green Terrorist Previously Stabbed Policeman, Was Referred To Counterterrorism Program

Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Endorses Senate Candidate With Nazi “Totenkopf” Tattoo

🚨Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion