H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed By Explosive Drone In Southern Lebanon

An IDF soldier was killed by an explosive drone fired by Hezbollah at IDF troops in southern Lebanon on Motzei Shabbos, the army announced on Sunday morning.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, H’yd, 21, from Ashkelon. He fought in the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit, an elite unit that has been operating in southern Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

He was an only child to his mother, who moved to Israel from Ukraine in 2020.

The drone attack took place in the village of Zutar al-Sharqiya, located north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

Four other soldiers were lightly injured in the attack.

Tyukin is the 13th soldier killed since the “ceasefire” in Lebanon was announced and the 26th soldier to have been killed since the beginning of the war in Lebanon.

The Givati Reconnaissance Unit carries out complex missions in enemy territory, including destroying terror infrastructure and defending Israel’s borders.

The Givati Brigade is currently at the center of the expanded military activity in southern Lebanon, with a large number of forces currently carrying out an operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beaufort Ridge and Saluki River region.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)