USAID Probe Links Additional UNRWA Staff To Hamas, October 7 Massacre

A newly released investigative summary from the USAID Office of Inspector General reveals that four additional current or former UNRWA staff members have been linked to Hamas and/or participation in the October 7 massacre in Israel.

According to the findings, the individuals — including three teachers and a social worker — are alleged to have taken part in terrorist activities, including involvement in the holding of Israeli hostages. The cases have been referred to the U.S. State Department for potential suspension or debarment, which would bar them from future participation in U.S.-funded aid programs.

The report is part of an ongoing investigation into UNRWA staff ties to Hamas. To date, the probe has resulted in multiple referrals tied to individuals connected to the October 7 massacre or affiliated with Hamas, including cases that have already led to long-term U.S. government debarments.

Officials say the investigation remains active, with additional actions expected, as efforts continue to ensure that U.S. humanitarian aid does not reach Hamas or other terrorist-affiliated actors operating in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)