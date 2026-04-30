Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

USAID Probe Links Additional UNRWA Staff To Hamas, October 7 Massacre

A newly released investigative summary from the USAID Office of Inspector General reveals that four additional current or former UNRWA staff members have been linked to Hamas and/or participation in the October 7 massacre in Israel.

According to the findings, the individuals — including three teachers and a social worker — are alleged to have taken part in terrorist activities, including involvement in the holding of Israeli hostages. The cases have been referred to the U.S. State Department for potential suspension or debarment, which would bar them from future participation in U.S.-funded aid programs.

The report is part of an ongoing investigation into UNRWA staff ties to Hamas. To date, the probe has resulted in multiple referrals tied to individuals connected to the October 7 massacre or affiliated with Hamas, including cases that have already led to long-term U.S. government debarments.

Officials say the investigation remains active, with additional actions expected, as efforts continue to ensure that U.S. humanitarian aid does not reach Hamas or other terrorist-affiliated actors operating in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHY WAS HE FREE? Golders Green Terrorist Previously Stabbed Policeman, Was Referred To Counterterrorism Program

Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Endorses Senate Candidate With Nazi “Totenkopf” Tattoo

🚨Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion