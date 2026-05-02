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Report: Iran Damaged 16 U.S. Bases In 8 Gulf Countries

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

An investigation by CNN revealed the extent of the damage to U.S. bases in the war zone with Iran.

According to the report, at least 16 US military bases in eight Gulf countries— the majority of U.S. bases in the Middle East—were damaged by Iranian strikes during the war. Several of the bases suffered such severe damage that they are now unusable.

“I’ve never seen anything like this at US bases,” a US source told CNN. “These were fast and precise strikes, using advanced technology.”

Among the targets that were hit were U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq.

Iran struck advanced aircraft, including the U.S. E‑3 Sentry surveillance plane, known as “the eyes of the United States in the Gulf,” which was destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia; critical communications equipment, and radar systems.

A congressional source told CNN that the damage to radar systems was significant. “Our radar systems are our most expensive and also our most limited resources in the region,” the source said.

Iran managed to strike so many bases so accurately due to its dramatic improvement in “seeing the enemy” following its secret purchase in 2024 of an advanced satellite from China.

The damage to US bases has reportedly caused some Gulf states to reconsider their reliance on Washington.

A senior Saudi source told CNN, “The war has shown Saudi Arabia–the U.S.’s longest-standing Arab ally–that the alliance with the U.S. cannot be exclusive and it is not impregnable.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

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