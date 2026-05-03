MERON LOCKDOWN: Israel Police Set Up Checkpoints On All Access Routes

Israel Police on Sunday morning officially announced the cancellation of the Lag BaOmer celebration at the tzion of Rebbe Shimon bar Yochai in Meron, along with traffic restrictions on roads leading to the yishuv.

The move was made following a decision by the Jerusalem Ministry late last week and in accordance with Home Front Command directives due to the security situation in the north.

Police forces, Border Police units, and Traffic Division officers have been deployed since Shabbos on all roads leading to Meron and in the surrounding areas. The officers will prevent the entry of vehicles and pedestrians into Meron until Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Entry to Meron will be allowed only for authorized individuals, and only upon presentation of identification by all passengers in a vehicle. Anyone without an ID or not listed as a resident of Meron will not be allowed to enter.

Border Police forces are also deployed in the fields and forests surrounding Meron and are equipped with advanced surveillance tools to prevent attempts to reach the site on foot.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)