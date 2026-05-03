What Is The Real Reason Behind The Closure Of Meron?

Many Israelis in the Chareidi sector in Israel believe that the cancellation of the Lag BaOmer event at Meron and the tightened restrictions in the north were not driven solely by security concerns, citing large gatherings in the north on Yom Ha’atzmaut and at soccer games in Haifa.

However, according to a Kan News report, the restrictions—particularly limits on large gatherings—were imposed independently of the Lag B’Omer event, raising questions about a different, emerging threat.

According to the report, Hezbollah has not only recently stepped up its use of deadly explosive drones but it has also altered its pattern of fire, launching attacks not only at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon but also toward northern Israeli communities. This shift is cited as one of the reasons behind the tightened Home Front Command guidelines.

A military source told Kan that, following the decision to impose stricter restrictions, the IDF plans to reinforce security teams in northern communities. As part of the expanded measures, some student transportation routes will be accompanied by soldiers to ensure a rapid response in the case of a drone infiltration alert.

The restrictions in the north are expected to remain in place in the coming days, with the defense establishment not ruling out further tightening if escalation continues.

In an interview on Thursday on Kol Chai Radio, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his view that holding the Lag B’Omer event this year would be an unnecessary risk, emphasizing concern for public safety: “Out of concern for my Chareidi brothers, it’s a mistake to approve the event this year,” he said, adding that his view is based on classified intelligence he is exposed to as part of his role: “I sit in the inner cabinet, I hear the data, I receive dozens of intelligence documents every day—from Military Intelligence, the Shin Bet, and the IDF.”

Responding to comparisons with large sporting events in Haifa, he said the level of threat differs significantly by distance from the border: “There’s a difference between nine kilometers [Meron] and fifty kilometers from the border.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)