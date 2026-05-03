RIDDLED WITH TERRORISTS: Another Four UNRWA Staffers Who Participated in Oct. 7 Massacre Identified

The USAID Office of Inspector General has identified four current or former UNRWA employees with alleged participation in the October 7 massacre or affiliations with Hamas, adding to a widening pattern of UN aid workers linked to the attacks.

Three of those identified were teachers; the fourth was a social worker. All four are accused of holding Israeli civilians hostage following abductions from southern Israel and carrying out terrorist activities on October 7, 2023. The individuals have been referred to the State Department, which may formally suspend or debar them from working in US-funded aid organizations.

The findings represent the latest development in ongoing USAID OIG investigations that have already resulted in the suspension or disbarment of 21 individuals involved in the October 7 attacks or affiliated with Hamas. Among the debarred is Hafez Mousa Mohammed Mousa, a UNRWA school principal and operative of Hamas’s East Jabaliya Battalion, who received a 10-year government-wide debarment.

One identified employee, UNRWA social worker Faisal Ali Mussalem al-Naami, allegedly abducted the body of Israeli civilian Yonatan Samerano hy”d on October 7. Israeli media reports indicate that at least one released hostage stated they were held by an UNRWA teacher.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)