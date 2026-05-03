🚨SECURITY ALERT: Reports Say Hezbollah May Target Meron With Rockets; Even Limited Hadlakos Could Be Canceled

Israeli security officials reportedly believe Hezbollah may attempt to fire rockets toward the Meron area during Lag BaOmer, according to a report Sunday night by Kan News.

The alarming assessment comes amid already heightened tensions following the government’s decision to cancel the traditional mass hilula at Meron due to security concerns.

Despite the cancellation, police are reportedly preparing for the possibility that extremist groups may still attempt to reach the mountain and clash with security forces. Authorities are said to be concerned about potential violent confrontations.

As part of the preparations, police have reportedly instructed several bus companies not to operate transportation to Meron, warning that vehicles attempting to reach the area will be stopped.

Meanwhile, even the three small hadlakos that were still expected to take place may now be canceled as well — this time due to severe weather conditions. Forecasts predict powerful winds reaching up to 80 km/h Monday evening, raising major safety concerns surrounding open flames and large outdoor gatherings.

Under the scaled-back plan, only three hadlakos had been approved this year instead of the usual 19, with attendance limited to approximately 200 people each.

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