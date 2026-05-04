Hesder Talmidim Appeal To Rabbanim Over Halachic Challenges In Non-Combat Roles

Talmidim of Hesder yeshivot designated for non‑combat roles in the IDF appealed to the Rabbanim of the Hesder Yeshiva Association, requesting intervention and assistance with the military authorities, Arutz Sheva reported on Monday.

In a detailed letter sent to the Rabbanim, the talmidim described challenges related to maintaining a religious lifestyle as well as a sense of lack of meaning in their military service. They emphasized that their appeal comes “out of deep respect and a sense of responsibility both to the world of Torah and to our service in the IDF.”

The talmidim noted that while combat tracks maintain a clear group framework, non-combat service often takes place in environments that are not suited to a fully religious observant lifestyle, creating significant challenges in ruchniyus and halacha.

The letter raised another major issue of service in non-combat units—the lack of group enlistment typical of field units. The talmidim explained that serving in isolation makes it difficult to maintain the spiritual framework built during their years of yeshiva, and serving alongside peers who share similar values is critical for maintaining religious identity and connection to Torah life.

Beyond challenges in ruchniyus, the talmidim noted a sense of under‑utilization in their assigned roles, partly due to the shorter service period in the Hesder track. “There is often a sense of lack of meaning in the roles assigned to soldiers in this track,” they wrote, adding that many positions do not require significant professional training and are not aligned with their personal abilities.

As a possible solution, the students propose creating tailored frameworks that include short professional training courses, enabling them to qualify for more meaningful roles. They noted that the IDF already has models that combine professional training with a Torah‑observant lifestyle, which could be adapted for their situation.

The talmidim requested that the Rabbanim raise these issues with the relevant IDF officials to “allow for better preservation of our Torah lifestyle alongside a meaningful contribution to the military system.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)