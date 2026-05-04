COMMUNITY DEFENSE: New Civilian Security Units Launched in Har Nof and Beitar Illit

Two new Citizen Defenders units have been established in Har Nof and Beitar Illit, expanding grassroots emergency response capabilities within local communities.

The units are made up of licensed, trained volunteers — primarily local residents — who are prepared to respond in the critical moments before official security forces arrive. The initiative is being coordinated with local authorities and includes professional screening and advanced training programs.

Officials say the program reflects a growing push for community responsibility and preparedness amid ongoing security concerns.

“This is about responsibility — a community that protects itself is a strong community,” a spokesperson said.

Citizen Defenders continues to expand across Israel, with existing units already active in Jerusalem, Afula, and Beit She’an.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)