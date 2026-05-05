Israel On High Alert Amid Regional Escalation, Cities Open Public Shelters

Israel is preparing for a possible collapse of the ceasefire and even potential missile fire from Iran, a day after Iran responded to the implementation of the US’s Project Freedom by attacking the United Arab Emirates and Oman for the first time since the ceasefire began.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, President Trump may approve a military response against Iran within days. On Monday, U.S. defense officials told Fox News that US military commanders in the Persian Gulf have been granted authority to strike Iranian forces preemptively.

The IDF has raised its alert level, and ministers from the expanded security cabinet have been summoned to an urgent meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Although the IDF is attempting to reassure the public, stressing that Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged at this stage, Israeli mayors are actively preparing for the potential resumption of Iranian fire and are opening public shelters, Ynet reported.

The mayors of Haifa and Rishon L’Tzion, Yona Yahav and Raz Kinstlich, told Ynet on Tuesday that they are preparing their cities for any development.

Rishon L’Tzion Mayor Kinstlich said, “Everyone knows I take a stricter approach since the city leads in the number of sirens. At the same time, we are not rushing, but we are on full alert. We already inspected all public shelters this morning. Unfortunately, we are used to going from zero to one hundred faster than a Tesla.”

“Unfortunately, about 50,000 residents of Rishon lack protective spaces. That’s exactly why we’re activating all our mass protection measures. We are opening educational institutions, and residents can come sleep there.”

The Ashdod municipality also announced the opening of shelters. The city emphasized that this is an internal preparedness measure only, with no change to Home Front Command guidelines.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav said, “In Haifa, life goes on as usual. We haven’t raised the alert level. Residents have iron discipline. I don’t believe terrorist organizations, and we are preparing ourselves for any surprise.” He added that 35% of residents lack protection and noted that the municipality is working to change this: “We are moving to fortify those homes. I believe it will take about a year and a half.”

Ashdod Mayor Dr. Yechiel Lasri called on residents to remain alert and follow instructions: “In light of rising tensions, I instructed on Monday night to raise the city’s alert level and increase preparedness across all municipal systems. There is full readiness to open fortified facilities, the operations center is staffed, and the municipal hotline is reinforced. Our task teams are on full alert and prepared for any scenario.”

Iran carried out three waves of missile and drone strikes against the UAE, wounding three people, and also fired at Oman, moderately wounding two people in a strike on a residential building.

The UAE issued a statement saying that its air defenses “engaged” 19 missiles and drones—12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones. Three Indian nationals were injured in a fire caused by a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, and at least one ship was also attacked off the UAE coast.

An Israeli air defense system deployed to the United Arab Emirates was involved in intercepting the missiles, a source told CNN.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been deliberating for days between two options: severely punishing Iran for refusing to abandon its nuclear activity, or avoiding a significant escalation that could further entangle the US in a conflict in the Middle East.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)