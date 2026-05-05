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SHORT CAMPAIGN: U.S., Israel Preparing Potential Strike Option As Iran Tensions Simmer

The United States and Israel are reportedly coordinating preparations for a possible renewed military campaign against Iran, even as a fragile ceasefire technically remains in place.

According to a report by CNN, an Israeli source says the two allies have discussed a “short campaign” designed to pressure Iran into making further concessions in ongoing negotiations. The potential operation would reportedly focus on targeted strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure and senior leadership figures.

The plans, the source noted, were largely prepared prior to last month’s ceasefire and could be activated quickly if tensions continue to escalate. However, the decision to move forward ultimately rests with U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the same time, senior U.S. military leadership is signaling restraint—for now.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz have not crossed the threshold that would trigger a return to full-scale combat operations.

Since the April 7 ceasefire, Iran has reportedly fired on commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships. In addition, U.S. forces have been targeted more than 10 times. Despite this, Caine emphasized that the attacks remain “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point.”

Still, he issued a clear warning that U.S. forces remain fully prepared.

“US Central Command and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so. No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve,” Caine said.

The developments highlight a growing tension between maintaining the ceasefire and preparing for a rapid escalation, as activity in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz continues to raise concerns of a broader confrontation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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