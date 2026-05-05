“Nazi!”: Chareidi IDF Soldiers Attacked By Extremist Mob During Banned Lag BaOmer Celebrations In Meron

A Chareidi soldier in IDF uniform was verbally assailed at Kever Rashbi during Lag B’Omer celebrations Monday night, as thousands of pilgrims overwhelmed authorities attempting to contain the crowds.

Video footage posted to social media showed a group of men surrounding two armed soldiers, one wearing a yarmulka and sporting payos, while shouting at them. One soldier was called a “Nazi” during the confrontation.

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Despite IDF Home Front Command restrictions capping outdoor gatherings at 200 people and indoor events at 600, tens of thousands arrived at Meron for Lag BaOmer.

Clashes between attendees and law enforcement erupted throughout the night. In one instance, Chareidi men threw plastic chairs and water bottles at police officers stationed nearby.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Meron and praised police for their restraint, describing their approach as “gentle” while urging the public to avoid traveling there.

Magen David Adom paramedics reported 23 injuries. One person sustained a moderate head wound, while the remainder suffered light injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)