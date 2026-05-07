Satellite Imagery Reveals Iranian Damage to US Military Sites Was Far Worse Than Admitted

Iranian military strikes have inflicted far greater harm on American military installations throughout the Middle East than previously disclosed, according to an investigation by the Washington Post published Wednesday using satellite imagery analysis.

The study documented damage or destruction at 15 U.S. military facilities spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates since fighting commenced on February 28. Researchers identified 217 damaged or destroyed structures alongside 11 pieces of compromised equipment, including aircraft hangars, personnel barracks, storage facilities, fuel caches, airframes, and air defense systems.

The heaviest concentration of damage occurred at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, home to the Navy’s 5th Fleet command center, and at three Kuwaiti installations: Ali al-Salem Air Base, Camp Arifjan, and Camp Buehring. Iranian strikes also compromised Patriot air defense batteries, satellite communication nodes at Qatar’s al-Udeid Air Base, and THAAD radar equipment deployed in Jordan and the Emirates.

Seven American service members have been killed in Iranian attacks on regional facilities, with six deaths occurring in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia. Over 400 troops sustained injuries by late April, though most returned to duty within days; at least a dozen suffered serious wounds requiring extended care.

The threat of continued Iranian missile and drone bombardment prompted U.S. commanders to reduce personnel levels at vulnerable bases, relocating some troops away from exposed positions. The measure lowered casualty risk but strained operational capacity across the theater.

The Washington Post acknowledged that its analysis remains incomplete. Commercial satellite imagery providers restricted access to conflict-region photography following a U.S. government request, with Planet Labs indefinitely suspending coverage of Iran and surrounding areas to prevent adversaries from exploiting commercial imagery for targeting purposes.

Iranian state media, however, has continued releasing high-resolution photographs purportedly documenting damage to American installations, though the Post excluded comparisons where conclusions remained inconclusive.

The findings emerge amid revelations that Iran quietly obtained a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 through its aerospace division, expanding Tehran’s reconnaissance capabilities over regional military positions. Beijing has disputed the claims of any satellite transfer. Israeli forces meanwhile conducted strikes in March aimed at disabling Iranian satellite-targeting infrastructure, reflecting concerns that such systems could enhance Iranian monitoring of American, Israeli, and allied military assets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)