President Donald Trump personally rejected a Mossad-proposed plan to support a Kurdish-led uprising against Iran’s regime, despite publicly chastising Kurdish groups for allegedly failing to assist in toppling the government, sources told The Jerusalem Post.

The revelation sheds new light on the complex geopolitical maneuvering that has unfolded in the aftermath of the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iranian forces. Foreign sources have widely reported that the Mossad had floated the possibility of facilitating mass protests to oust the Iranian regime, but the plan apparently failed to gain traction in the White House.

Sources indicate that Turkey, a key regional player, pressured Trump to abandon the Kurdish option, adding another layer to the intricate web of competing interests and alliances that have shaped the conflict.

The Post previously reported on high-level meetings between top Israeli military and intelligence officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, and IDF Intelligence Directorate Chief Maj.-Gen. Shlomi Binder, and their American counterparts. These discussions, which in some cases included video conferences with Trump himself, were aimed at persuading the US to join the war effort.

However, the Kurdish plan faced stiff opposition from the outset, with top US defense officials firmly against the proposal. This resistance, coupled with other undisclosed factors, ultimately led Trump to reject the idea, despite his public pronouncements to the contrary.

In a bizarre twist, Trump publicly acknowledged providing weapons to the Kurds during a press conference on Monday, only to then pivot to accusations that they had failed to rise up against the Iranian regime. This claim appears to contradict ample evidence and the fact that Trump himself reportedly vetoed the plan to support such an uprising.

The president’s motivations for making these seemingly inconsistent statements remain unclear, though some observers suggest he may be seeking to deflect blame for the Iranian regime’s continued grip on power.

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