🚨Shayetet 13 Commandos Begin Takeover Of Turkish Flotilla On Way To Gaza

Elite Israeli naval commandos on Monday morning began the interception of the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla in an operation off the coast of Cyprus, hundreds of miles from Israel’s coast, boarding the ships with drawn weapons.

The IDF troops took control of several ships and arrested the activists without clashes, transferring them to a “floating prison,” which is expected to sail to Ashdod.

The plan is for the naval forces to take control of about 20 of the largest ships in the flotilla, with the hope that the remaining ships will change course and turn back.

Fifty‑seven vessels and about 500 pro-terror activists departed last week from Marmaris, Turkey, carrying hundreds of pro‑Hamas activists, and were estimated to reach the Gaza area in about two days in an effort to violate Israel’s naval blockade of the Strip.

In recent days, security officials assessed that pro-terror activists aboard the ships are likely to be more violent than in past flotillas. “We will take control of them and transfer them to a floating prison ship,” an Israeli security official said. ” We know resistance to arrest is expected, and there may even be the use of improvised weapons.”

The fear that this flotilla takeover could become more violent than previous ones was due both to the identity of the pro-terror activists involved and the participation of IHH — the organization behind the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, during which terrorists attacked Shayetet 13 commandos with knives and clubs, seized a soldier’s weapon, and opened fire at IDF soldiers. Ten IDF soldiers were injured in the takeover, including two seriously. Ten pro-terror activists were killed, and 30 were wounded.

Flotilla activists broadcast live footage from several of the vessels through social media platforms.

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“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called ‘humanitarian aid flotilla’ with no humanitarian aid,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in an official statement issued shortly before the takeover of the ships. “This time, two violent Turkish groups – Mavi Marmara and IHH, the latter designated as a terrorist organization – are part of the provocation.”

The Foreign Ministry statement added: “The purpose of this provocation is to serve Hamas, to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm, and to obstruct progress on President Trump’s peace plan. As the Board of Peace, which oversees humanitarian activities in Gaza under UNSC Resolution 2803, made clear, this flotilla is only about publicity. The Gaza Strip is flooded with aid. Since October 2025 alone, more than 1.58 million tons of humanitarian aid and thousands of tons of medical supplies have entered Gaza.”

“Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza. Israel calls on all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately.”

In recent weeks, Israel made clear that it will not allow the vessels to breach the naval blockade on Gaza, and the IDF prepared a plan for the confrontation involving Shayetet 13 commandos and Israeli Navy forces.

Israel attempted to prevent the flotilla from departing Turkey through diplomatic channels, but the effort was unsuccessful. The US also appealed to Turkey to stop the flotilla from leaving, but to no avail.

Among those believed to be aboard are Saif Abu Kashk, a Palestinian resident of Spain, and Tiago Avila, a Brazilian citizen. The two were arrested late last month after the Israeli Navy intercepted the “Spring 2026” flotilla, which sailed from Spain toward Gaza.

After being questioned in Israel and deported from the country, Abu Kashk and Avila flew to Turkey and boarded ships in the new flotilla. An Israeli source said that this time, Israel does not intend to release them quickly.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)