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🚨 BACKCHANNEL NEGOTIATIONS: Iran Transfers New 14-Point Proposal To U.S. Ahead Of Trump Situation Room Meeting

Iranian state media reported Monday that Tehran has delivered a new 14-point proposal through Pakistani mediators aimed at advancing talks with the United States and bringing an end to the ongoing conflict.

According to Tasnim News Agency, a source close to Iran’s negotiating team confirmed that the proposal was formally transmitted for presentation to the Trump administration on Monday. The report said the framework focuses on ending the war and includes what it described as “confidence-building measures by the American side.”

A Pakistani source separately confirmed Monday morning that Islamabad had conveyed an updated Iranian proposal to Washington overnight as diplomatic contacts between Tehran and the United States continue through Pakistani mediation channels.

According to the sources, the proposal includes an official Iranian commitment not to produce nuclear weapons. However, the reported framework does not address Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium — a central issue in President Donald Trump’s demands for a broader agreement — nor does it tackle escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Tasnim’s report also made no mention of any Iranian concessions involving uranium enrichment or dismantling nuclear infrastructure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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