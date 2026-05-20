BDE: Avreich Stabbed In Chazon Ish Kollel In Bnei Brak Is Niftar

An avreich in his 40s was seriously wounded on Tuesday in a stabbing attack on HaAri Street in Bnei Brak.

Sadly, the doctors were forced to pronounce his death in the hospital shortly later.

The horrifying incident occurred inside the Chazon Ish kollel, while the avreich was sitting and learning with his son. According to preliminary assessments, a mentally unstable individual stabbed the avreich inside a shul and then fled the scene.

Emergency responders and police forces were dispatched to the scene and administered emergency medical treatment. The victim was then evacuated by intensive care ambulance to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer while continuing to receive life-saving treatment.

The police, who said that the incident was criminally motivated, launched a manhunt to locate the assailant.

MDA emergency medic Elchanan Rosenstein said: “The victim was lying there semi-conscious and suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. We provided medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and administering medication, and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yishai ben Sora b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)