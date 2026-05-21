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🚨 US STOCKPILE DRAINED: Report Says America Used Over Half Its THAAD Interceptors Defending Israel From Iran

The US military deploys a THAAD missile defense system in Israel, March 2019. (US Army Europe/File)

The United States reportedly used more than HALF of its THAAD anti-missile interceptor inventory while helping defend Israel during the recent war with Iran, according to The Washington Post.

The report says the US also fired more than 100 SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors, while Israel used fewer than 100 Arrow interceptors and roughly 90 David’s Sling interceptors.

One US official quoted in the report warned that if fighting resumes, America may need to deploy even more interceptors due to some Israeli missile defense batteries undergoing maintenance.

“Israel is not capable of fighting and winning wars on its own, but nobody actually knows this, because they never see the back end,” the official reportedly said.

The Pentagon pushed back on concerns over burden-sharing, while the Israeli Embassy in Washington said the US has “no other partner with the military willingness, readiness, shared interests and capabilities of Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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