IDF Strike Likely Killed New Hamas Leader in Gaza Mohamed Odeh 11 Days After Killing His Predecessor

The IDF carried out a strike in Gaza City on Tuesday targeting Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and commander of the terror group’s military wing, just 11 days after Israel killed his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the strike targeted Odeh, who they described as the new commander of Hamas’s military wing and “one of the architects” of the October 7, 2023 massacre. Israeli officials said Odeh had served as the head of Hamas intelligence during the October 7 attacks and was appointed approximately a week ago to replace al-Haddad, who was killed in an IDF strike in Gaza City on May 15.

According to Israeli officials, Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction and injury of numerous Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Palestinian officials said the strike hit an apartment building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, killing at least three people, including a woman, and injuring more than 20 others.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Israel that Odeh had been killed. However, Israeli media reported that initial assessments indicated he was successfully eliminated in the strike, with one Israeli source telling Kan that Odeh was killed. Hamas had not immediately commented on the strike or confirmed Odeh’s status.

Odeh’s rapid rise to the top of Hamas’s military hierarchy came after the killing of al-Haddad, who had led Hamas’s armed wing in Gaza. Israeli reporting has described Odeh as a senior member of Hamas’s military council and a longtime intelligence figure within the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Reuters reported that Odeh had served as Hamas’s intelligence chief before being elevated to lead the group’s armed wing following al-Haddad’s death.

The strike underscores Israel’s effort to prevent Hamas from reconstituting its leadership in Gaza, where a series of senior commanders have been killed over the course of the war. Israeli officials have repeatedly said they will continue pursuing those involved in the October 7 massacre.

The operation also comes amid a fragile ceasefire framework between Israel and Hamas. Indirect negotiations have continued over a possible second phase of the arrangement, even as Israeli strikes and Hamas activity have kept tensions high.

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