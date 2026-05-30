Several Americans Injured in Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwait Base

Several American military personnel and contractors were injured after debris from an intercepted Iranian ballistic missile struck a U.S. air base in Kuwait, adding new uncertainty to already fragile negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The incident occurred at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, where Kuwaiti air defense systems reportedly intercepted an Iranian Fateh-110 missile before it reached its intended target. While the missile itself was destroyed, falling debris reportedly injured approximately five Americans and caused significant damage to two MQ-9 Reaper drones. One of the drones was reportedly destroyed, while the second sustained heavy damage.

The strike comes at a pivotal moment as President Donald Trump considers whether to approve a proposed agreement with Iran that would extend the current ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. Administration officials have described the two sides as close to an agreement, although significant disagreements remain over issues such as sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds.

Trump spent Friday consulting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room but emerged without announcing a final decision. A senior administration official indicated that additional discussions would be necessary before the president determines whether to move forward with the proposal.

The missile attack is likely to complicate those deliberations. U.S. Central Command previously described Iran’s launch toward Kuwait as an “egregious ceasefire violation,” while Kuwaiti officials condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Regional allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates also criticized the attack.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly warned that the United States remains prepared to resume military operations if negotiations collapse. Speaking this weekend, Hegseth said U.S. forces are “more than capable” of restarting strikes should a diplomatic agreement fail to materialize.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)