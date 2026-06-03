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Avreich Arrested & Transferred To Military Prison; Later Released

Military prison. (Spokesperson)

A 27-year-old father of four children, including a six-month-old baby, was arrested near his kollel in Petach Tikvah on Wednesday morning and handed over to the military police.

The avreich was stopped by a police officer due to a broken headlight. The police officer then discovered that he was classified as a “draft dodger” but knowingly misled him, claiming he wouldn’t hand him over to the military police to ensure he didn’t call the “Black Alert” system.

He was then transferred to the police station in Rosh HaAyin, and later handed over to the military police, who transferred him to Prison 10.

With the help of Adv. Shlomo Hadad of the Am Kadosh organization, the avreich was released about four hours later.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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