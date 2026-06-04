REVEALED: Mossad Armed Kurds With Hamas, Hezbollah Weapons Before Trump Halted Plan

Israel’s Mossad armed Kurdish militias in Iraq with weapons and ammunition seized from Hamas and Hezbollah as part of a broader plan to topple the Iranian regime, journalist Amit Segal revealed on Thursday.

The CIA was also actively involved in the plan, but it was later canceled by President Donald Trump due to pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The move was carried out as part of a broader plan aimed at bringing down the Iranian regime. The Kurdish militias received financial support and vehicles, and were equipped with small arms, anti-tank missiles, grenades, and mortar shells seized from Hamas and Hezbollah during the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Segal’s report in Yisrael Hayom described the plan as a “bold operation” centered on a large-scale Kurdish incursion from Iraq into Iran. The plan included liberating Kurdish regions, advancing eastward, and sparking additional uprisings across the country. The IDF even began striking Revolutionary Guard bases near the border to prepare the ground for the operation.

But the plan was halted at the last moment. As the operation was about to begin, U.S. President Donald Trump received an angry phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who strongly opposes any Kurdish empowerment in the region. In the wake of the call, the plan was called off.

Segal wrote: “It’s ironic that weapons that Iran funded were almost used against it, and maybe still will be.”

Ynet reported that at the end of March, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, which is affiliated with Turkey’s government, reported that Ankara had succeeded in thwarting an alleged Israeli plan to recruit Kurdish forces as a ground force in the war against Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)