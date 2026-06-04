COURTROOM DRAMA: Judge Extends Detention Of Chareidim Arrested In Sohlberg Protest; Attorney Claims They Were Held On Bus For Hours

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday began hearing requests to extend the detention of 62 Chareidim arrested following the violent protest outside the home of Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg.

Police are seeking a 12-day detention extension for the suspects, arguing that they pose a danger and that the investigation remains ongoing. Due to the unusually large number of detainees, proceedings were divided among three separate courtrooms before three different judges.

So far, ten suspects have had their detention extended by six days. Judge Goya Scapa Shapira initially extended the detention of five suspects, while five others later received identical rulings. Hearings for the remaining detainees are continuing.

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During the proceedings, it emerged that some of the suspects have refused to identify themselves to authorities. According to statements made in court, that refusal is weighing against them as judges consider possible release or alternative detention arrangements.

The hearing also revealed unusual details regarding the suspects’ treatment following their arrest.

Defense attorney Roi Polity sharply criticized police after learning that many of the detainees had allegedly remained aboard a police bus for extended periods.

“Since they were arrested until now they were on a bus?” Polity asked the investigator. “Did you establish a prison on wheels and violate the detention law?”

The investigator replied: “I declare that for most of the time they were on the bus. There is not enough room at the Hebron police station.”

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Additional testimony indicated that a police patrol car initially arrived at the scene and witnessed the unfolding events but did not intervene. According to the investigator, officers faced “a significant disparity in numbers between the police and the protesters.”

Polity challenged police claims that the demonstrators posed a danger to the Sohlberg family, arguing that police themselves withdrew from the scene during the incident.

Police representatives, however, alleged that several suspects attempted to escape while being transported to the Hebron police station and were stopped by officers.

The defense also raised allegations regarding the use of force against detainees, questioning why suspects were allegedly struck while handcuffed behind their backs.

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Polity further claimed that cameras confiscated by police contained no footage and argued that investigators currently lack evidence against many of those arrested.

A police representative rejected that assertion, telling the court that the investigation remains active and that additional evidence is expected to emerge.

“We will have evidence,” the investigator said.

The arrests stem from Wednesday night’s protest outside Justice Sohlberg’s home in Shilo, during which windows were shattered and property was damaged, prompting widespread condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)