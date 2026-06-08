SCHOOLS REOPEN: Israel Lifts Most Restrictions As Classes Resume Nationwide Tuesday

Israel’s Home Front Command announced Monday that nearly all restrictions imposed during the latest escalation with Iran will be lifted beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, allowing schools and workplaces across most of the country to reopen.

Under the updated guidelines, communities along Israel’s northern border will remain under a “partial activity” status. Schools and workplaces in those areas may operate provided they are located near protected shelter spaces.

In the rest of the country, all restrictions have been removed and normal activity may resume.

The announcement marks a significant shift from earlier statements by Education Minister Yoav Kisch, who had indicated that schools would remain closed Tuesday and potentially reopen Wednesday under a protected framework if tensions persisted.

Following the Home Front Command’s updated assessment, however, the Education Ministry confirmed that all educational institutions nationwide will reopen Tuesday in accordance with the new security guidelines.

Schools in communities near the Lebanese border will be required to conduct activities in close proximity to shelters, while the remainder of the country will return to its regular educational schedule.

Despite the return to normal classroom operations, the Education Ministry confirmed that this week’s matriculation exams have been canceled, as previously announced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)