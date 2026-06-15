Dati Leumi Rav: “IDF Is Prioritizing Radical Feminism Over Victory”

Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, the Rosh Mechina of the Bnei Dovid Mechina, published a letter last week slamming the IDF’s inclusion of women in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit and instructing his talmidim to avoid serving in the unit.

His letter came after the IDF’s announcement earlier this month that a female soldier completed training in the Sayeret Matkal commando unit for the first time. However, a closer perusal of the announcement revealed that the female soldier didn’t meet the arduous conditions that male soldiers are required to meet, but completed a training course designed especially for her.

“Sayeret Matkal is turning into a mixed-gender unit like Caracal,” Rabbi Levinstein said, a reference to the Caracal Battalion, one of several combat units in which men and women serve together, primarily on border security and defense missions.

“Sayeret Matkal is operating under the ‘conceptzia’ on steroids,” he added. “The gender theory of radical feminism is overpowering the value of victory. A female completed a track that was adapted for her. We lower the operational requirements to integrate women and then receive a ‘victory picture’ of the first woman who ‘completed’ the unit’s training course.”

“Out of responsibility for the IDF’s value of victory, and in this unit in particular, I recommend that every recruit heading to selection tests choose units that view victory as their number one value, such as Shaldag and Shayetet, where requirements are not lowered for the sake of equality.”

“This is a great danger to Israel’s security because Sayeret Matkal is the professional compass and symbol for the entire military. If values are being changed there, then all the more so in other units like Paratroopers, the Armored Corps, and others.”

He concluded with the words: “I am very worried.”

Last week, 25 Roshei Yeshivos Hesder announced that they will no longer send their talmidim to the Armored Corps due to the integration of women in tank units. Years ago, Hesder talmidim stopped serving in the Artillery Corps for the same reason, causing a shortage of hundreds of soldiers.

Rabbi Levinstein told Channel 14, “The IDF decided to integrate females into combat units at any price. The significance of ‘any price’ is the lowering of operational standards.”

“The value of radical feminism, that females will serve in every unit, supersedes the value of victory. This is complete insanity. The IDF has gradually lost sight of its primary goal— that victory in war is the highest priority—in order to succumb to the demands of radical feminism.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)