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VISA ISSUE: Ben Gvir Cancels U.S. Trip After Being Asked To Provide Fingerprints

Ben-Gvir (Danny Shem-Tov/Knesset spokesperson)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has canceled his planned trip to the United States after being instructed to appear at the U.S. Embassy in Israel to provide fingerprints as part of the visa application process.

According to reports, Ben Gvir, who holds a diplomatic passport, was scheduled to travel to the U.S. for both a private event and a diplomatic meeting. Despite being eligible for a diplomatic visa as a member of Israel’s cabinet, he instead applied for a regular visa.

His office said the minister chose not to seek special treatment.

“Every Israeli citizen applying for a U.S. visa is required to provide fingerprints. Minister Ben Gvir is not above anyone else, and since the primary purpose of the trip was private, he chose not to use his status as a minister and requested a regular visa just like every other citizen. Instead of praising a minister who acts like an ordinary citizen and does not seek special treatment, you ask why he didn’t use his status. There is no limit to the persecution and the attempt to turn everything into a headline.”

The trip was canceled shortly after he was informed he would be required to complete the standard fingerprinting process.

Separately, Italian prosecutors last week announced an investigation into Ben Gvir over his involvement in last month’s Gaza flotilla incident, after he posted a video from Ashdod Port mocking detained activists and saying, “Welcome to Israel, we’re the owners of the house.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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