COALITION CRISIS: Chareidi Parties Push To Dissolve Knesset As Tensions Boil Over

The Chareidi parties are intensifying pressure to dissolve the Knesset after the coalition failed to bring the Daycare Law to a vote on Monday, fueling anger over what they say are repeated delays in addressing key commitments to the Chareidi community.

“We see no point in continuing this game,” a senior member of Agudas Yisroel said. “If the prime minister does not bring the Daycare Law now, we demand that the Knesset vote on its dissolution in its second and third readings on Wednesday.”

The latest dispute comes amid reports that coalition officials are considering splitting the draft exemption legislation and first passing a temporary measure aimed at halting the arrest of yeshiva students who fail to report for military service.

Yitzchak Goldknopf, chairman of Agudas Yisroel, dismissed the proposal, saying, “We are tired of tricks and gimmicks designed only to generate headlines and spin. What this government failed to accomplish in four years, it certainly won’t accomplish now. We no longer have confidence. As instructed by the Gedolei Yisroel, we will insist that the Knesset vote on its dissolution on Wednesday.”

According to the report, Aryeh Deri has been promoting a narrower temporary draft bill that would halt the arrests of yeshiva bochurim while leaving other sanctions in place. However, Agudas Yisroel reportedly views the proposal as an attempt to delay dissolving the Knesset and preserve the coalition.

Meanwhile, MK Moshe Gafni has not yet announced whether Degel HaTorah will support Deri’s proposal or join Agudas Yisroel’s push to bring down the government.

The Chareidi parties have also announced they will withhold support for coalition legislation until their demands are addressed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)