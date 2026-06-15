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Axios: CIA Director Ratcliffe Warned Trump of Intelligence Doubts Over Iran’s Willingness to Accept Nuclear Concessions Ahead of Deal Decision


CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly warned President Trump that U.S. intelligence raised serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to accept the nuclear concessions Washington is seeking in a final agreement. Axios reports.

Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth reportedly shared those concerns, while JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner backed moving forward.

The concerns were based on intelligence suggesting that Iran’s private discussions did not align with its commitments to mediators, and Trump heard differing views but remained the final decision-maker.

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