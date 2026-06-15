POLICE RAID DIRA: American Bochurim Tased, Arrested After Rosh Chodesh Gathering In Yerushalayim [VIDEOS]

A Rosh Chodesh celebration held by a group of American yeshiva bochurim in their dira on Pins Street in Yerushalayim ended with two arrests and allegations of excessive force by police.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the apartment after neighbors complained about excessive noise. Police allege that upon arriving, bochurim inside the apartment threw eggs and other objects at a police vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene dispute the police response, claiming officers forcibly entered the apartment by breaking down the front door and later the bathroom door while attempting to apprehend those inside.

Several witnesses further allege that one bochur was repeatedly tased during the incident before being taken into custody. Two American bochurim were ultimately arrested.

Police have not yet released additional details regarding the arrests or whether charges will be filed.

VIDEOS VIA REUVEN BIALA

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)