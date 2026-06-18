STONE-THROWING ATTACK: MK Tzvi Succot Targeted During Visit To Arab School In Northern Jerusalem

Education Committee Chairman Tzvi Succot came under attack Thursday when local residents allegedly hurled stones at his delegation during a visit to a school in Kfar Aqab, a neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

The visit, conducted under heavy security, focused on allegations that schools receiving substantial funding from Israel’s Education Ministry are teaching Palestinian Authority curricula containing material that encourages incitement to terrorism.

According to Succot, the school receives millions of shekels in state funding while continuing to use educational content affiliated with the Palestinian Authority.

The tour was part of a broader initiative led by Succot to examine educational institutions in the Arab sector and combat violence, crime, and incitement. The lawmaker has been campaigning to halt government funding for schools that, he says, promote hostility toward Israel or include content supportive of terrorism.

“The educational institutions in Kfar Aqab receive budgets of tens of millions of shekels from the State of Israel, but in practice many of them teach students content from the Palestinian Authority that encourages incitement to terrorism,” Succot said following the visit.

“We came here today to make clear that the party is over. Anyone who incites to terror and encourages support for terrorists must be shut down immediately and certainly should not receive a single shekel from the state.”

Succot also sharply criticized the Palestinian Authority, accusing it of encouraging and financially supporting terrorists.

“A child who is educated against the State of Israel and studies from textbooks that encourage terrorism is the next terrorist,” he said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the stone-throwing incident.

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