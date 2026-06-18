Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MANPOWER CRISIS: IDF Chief Warns Army Could “Collapse Into Itself” Without Service Extension

IDF spokesperson

Senior IDF officials have warned Israel’s political leadership that the coming two weeks are critical for advancing legislation to extend mandatory military service, cautioning that failure to do so could create a manpower gap equivalent to an entire draft cycle.

The IDF is currently facing a shortage of approximately 12,000 personnel, including about 7,500 combat soldiers, while reserve forces continue to face growing strain.

During a recent Cabinet discussion, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a stark warning to ministers.

“I am raising 12 red flags,” Zamir said. “The army will collapse into itself.”

The urgency stems from the fact that mandatory service is scheduled to revert to 30 months in January 2027. Military officials warn that without legislation extending service to 36 months, the IDF could lose the equivalent of an entire enlistment cycle.

Military officials say extending service is not merely a recommendation but an operational necessity, intended to reduce pressure on reserve forces, strengthen regular army units, and provide relief to conscript soldiers who have spent extended periods in continuous operational activity.

The IDF reportedly views the next two weeks as a final opportunity to advance the legislation. Officials are concerned that if the Knesset is dissolved and new elections are called, the legislative process could be frozen for an extended period, further worsening the manpower shortage.

The proposal to extend mandatory service to 36 months is currently before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee after passing its first reading in July 2024. The bill would apply to all future draft cycles and also includes a financial compensation plan for soldiers required to serve the longer term.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

COALITION PUSHBACK: Ministers And Lawmakers Blast U.S.-Iran Deal, Warn It Undermines Israel’s Security Interests

MANPOWER CRISIS: IDF Chief Warns Army Could “Collapse Into Itself” Without Service Extension

SHOCKING ORDEAL: Parents Of Hospitalized Girls Say They Were Treated As Abuse Suspects After Contaminated Baby Food Incident

U.S. DRAWDOWN: Pentagon To Remove Portion Of Refueling Aircraft From Ben Gurion Amid Easing Regional Tensions

RAPID RECOVERY: Iran Says 89% Of Wartime-Shuttered Production Facilities Have Returned To Operation

SAUDI FM BLASTS: Proposed U.S.-Iran Agreement “Doesn’t Make Sense”

JERUSALEM: Unvaccinated Infant Fights For Life After Contracting Rare Disease Nearly Eradicated By Routine Vaccinations

COALITION UNDER PRESSURE: Government Pursues Fast-Track Solution To Draft Arrests

TRUMP DISMISSES: “I’ve Never Heard Of Any Arms Embargo” Against Israel

AFTER MASSIVE PROTEST: Jailed Avreich To Be Released For Shabbos After Massive Protest At Prison 10