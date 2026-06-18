MANPOWER CRISIS: IDF Chief Warns Army Could “Collapse Into Itself” Without Service Extension

Senior IDF officials have warned Israel’s political leadership that the coming two weeks are critical for advancing legislation to extend mandatory military service, cautioning that failure to do so could create a manpower gap equivalent to an entire draft cycle.

The IDF is currently facing a shortage of approximately 12,000 personnel, including about 7,500 combat soldiers, while reserve forces continue to face growing strain.

During a recent Cabinet discussion, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a stark warning to ministers.

“I am raising 12 red flags,” Zamir said. “The army will collapse into itself.”

The urgency stems from the fact that mandatory service is scheduled to revert to 30 months in January 2027. Military officials warn that without legislation extending service to 36 months, the IDF could lose the equivalent of an entire enlistment cycle.

Military officials say extending service is not merely a recommendation but an operational necessity, intended to reduce pressure on reserve forces, strengthen regular army units, and provide relief to conscript soldiers who have spent extended periods in continuous operational activity.

The IDF reportedly views the next two weeks as a final opportunity to advance the legislation. Officials are concerned that if the Knesset is dissolved and new elections are called, the legislative process could be frozen for an extended period, further worsening the manpower shortage.

The proposal to extend mandatory service to 36 months is currently before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee after passing its first reading in July 2024. The bill would apply to all future draft cycles and also includes a financial compensation plan for soldiers required to serve the longer term.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)