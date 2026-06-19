POLITICAL UPHEAVAL: Eisenkot’s Yashar Party Pulls Into Tie With Likud As Bennett Continues To Lose Ground

A new Maariv poll shows Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party overtaking Naftali Bennett’s Together party for the first time and pulling into a tie with Likud, which continues to decline following the launch of Operation Roaring Lion.

According to the survey conducted by Lazar Research, both Likud and Yashar would receive 21 seats if elections were held today, while Bennett’s Together party would win 20 seats.

The poll also shows that the opposition bloc, excluding the Arab parties, has once again reached a majority of 61 seats. The coalition stands at 49 seats, while the Arab parties receive a combined 10 seats. Despite Religious Zionism crossing the electoral threshold in this survey, the coalition still falls short of a blocking majority.

The survey points to two major developments: Likud has lost seven seats since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, while Bennett’s party has lost 11 seats since its merger with Yair Lapid at the end of April. During the same period, Yashar has gained nine seats.

The full results show: Likud 21, Yashar 21, Together 20, The Democrats 10, Yisrael Beiteinu 10, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 6, Ra’am 4, and Religious Zionism 4. The Economic Party, Balad, Blue and White, and The Reservists all remain below the electoral threshold.

The poll also found that 49% of Israelis are concerned about the current rift between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, while 43% are not concerned and 8% have no opinion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)