POLITICAL MANEUVERING: Trump Officials Said To Be Opening Informal Channels With Israeli Opposition

Some officials in the Trump administration are reportedly working to establish informal channels of communication with Israeli opposition figures, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, according to Channel 12.

The two opposition figures are viewed as leading contenders to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s next election, which is expected to take place no later than October 2026.

Individuals involved in the effort have increasingly been sending out feelers aimed at building relationships and opening lines of communication with potential future Israeli leaders.

Among the factors said to be driving the outreach are growing concerns over hard-right members of Netanyahu’s government, frustration over the inability to advance various diplomatic initiatives with the current government, and an acknowledgment that Netanyahu could ultimately lose the upcoming election.

The reported contacts come as tensions remain high between Washington and Jerusalem over several regional issues and ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

While no formal policy shift has been announced, the move suggests that some officials are preparing for multiple political scenarios ahead of Israel’s next national vote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)