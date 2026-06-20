HIGH-STAKES TALKS: Iran Delegation Arrives In Switzerland As Lebanon Fighting Threatens Fragile U.S. Talks

A senior Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland for renewed talks with U.S. officials, as efforts continue to advance a proposed 60-day ceasefire and broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Vice President JD Vance is expected to participate in the discussions, which come amid growing tensions across the region.

The talks resumed as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been shut again, warning that ships approaching the strategic waterway would be at risk. Iranian officials said the move was prompted by what they described as Israeli-U.S. violations of the Lebanon ceasefire.

The announcement came as fighting continued overnight in Lebanon. Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces, while the IDF carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

According to an Israel Hayom report, diplomatic and Israeli sources believe Tehran is using the escalating situation in Lebanon to increase pressure ahead of the negotiations and deepen disagreements between Jerusalem and Washington. Israel had warned the United States that linking the emerging memorandum of understanding with Iran to developments in Lebanon could encourage further escalation by Hezbollah.

Israeli officials have told the Trump administration that the IDF remains committed to the Lebanon ceasefire and that Israeli fire has been carried out only in response to Hezbollah violations. Following each major incident since Thursday night, contacts were held between Jerusalem and Washington, including discussions between the Prime Minister’s Office and the White House.

Diplomatic sources believe Iran was behind the recent escalation, including Hezbollah attacks that killed four Armored Corps soldiers and wounded others, as well as a separate attack that killed a Commando Brigade soldier. Those sources contend that Iran initiated the pressure campaign in an effort to create a crisis surrounding the Switzerland talks and extract additional concessions before any agreement is finalized.

One diplomat said Iran planned the current crisis in advance after President Trump publicly announced the memorandum of understanding. According to that assessment, Tehran had already secured major benefits from the agreement, including the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, sanctions relief, and a significant shift in American policy and rhetoric, and is now seeking additional concessions before the deal is finalized.

Israeli officials informed Washington that Israel would respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks while continuing to avoid major strikes in Beirut. Jerusalem believes Tehran is attempting to provoke exactly such a response, knowing that the Trump administration strongly opposes large-scale attacks on buildings in the Lebanese capital.

At the same time, opposition to the agreement is reportedly growing within Iran. Information reaching U.S. officials indicates that elements within the IRGC, parliament, and other parts of the Iranian regime are strongly opposed to the understanding with Washington and may attempt to undermine it by creating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz or encouraging additional Hezbollah attacks against Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, former minister Ron Dermer warned Israeli political and security leaders against publicly attacking the Trump administration, arguing that Israel must avoid being viewed as the party undermining American efforts to end the conflict. He stressed that the current situation represents a particularly sensitive moment in U.S.-Israel relations and requires careful coordination with Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)