HEALTH ALERT IN THE SHARON: Several Children Diagnosed With Tick-Borne Spotted Fever; Kindergartens Relocated Amid Investigation

Health officials are investigating a suspected outbreak of spotted fever among kindergarten-aged children in the Sharon region after at least three children were diagnosed with the illness and several others were tested for possible infection, according to a report by Kan News.

The cases were identified in two communities within the Emek Hefer Regional Council, with some of the children requiring hospitalization at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera and Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Officials at Meir Medical Center said four children from the Sharon region arrived at the emergency department during the past week with symptoms including high fever and a rash. Two were hospitalized for observation and treatment. One case was confirmed as spotted fever, while laboratory results are still pending in the other three cases.

Hillel Yaffe Medical Center reported that four children between the ages of 5 and 6 arrived during the past week with fever and rash that raised suspicion of a Rickettsia infection. Two of those cases were confirmed positive. The hospital said all of the children were treated and released home. In total, eight children from the Emek Hefer area arrived at the two hospitals with symptoms consistent with spotted fever, and three cases have so far been confirmed.

One mother whose son was hospitalized told Kan News that the symptoms were initially misleading. She said her son suffered from pain in his neck, head, and legs, became extremely weak, stopped eating, and later developed a rash across his body, including on his hands and feet. The family initially believed he was suffering from a viral illness.

Parents of several affected children told Kan News they believe the source of the infections may be connected to the kindergarten grounds or surrounding area, citing heavy vegetation that could harbor ticks. They also complained that it took time for local authorities to respond.

The Emek Hefer Regional Council said inspections were carried out after the cases were reported and that no definitive source of infection has yet been identified. However, due to the unusual concentration of cases, children were temporarily moved to alternate facilities while extensive landscaping and pest-control work was conducted around the affected kindergartens. The council also urged parents to check their children for ticks after spending time in kindergartens, parks, or other outdoor areas.

Spotted fever is caused by Rickettsia bacteria and is transmitted to humans through tick bites, most commonly from dog ticks. The disease does not spread from person to person. Symptoms typically appear several days after exposure and include high fever, muscle aches, and a characteristic rash that spreads from the hands and feet toward the center of the body.

The disease is most common during the summer months and can be effectively treated with antibiotics. However, health officials warn that without prompt diagnosis and treatment, it can become life-threatening.

The Health Ministry said it is conducting epidemiological investigations into each reported case and is continuing to work with relevant authorities to prevent further spread of the illness. The ministry also urged the public to take precautions against tick exposure and to seek medical attention in cases of persistent fever or suspected exposure to ticks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)