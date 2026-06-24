TRUMP’S PROPOSAL RAISES QUESTIONS: Netanyahu Convenes Meeting As Syria Discusses Possible Lebanon Role

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened a special discussion Wednesday evening following comments by President Trump suggesting that Syria could play a role in addressing the Hezbollah issue in Lebanon. According to the report, Israeli officials are concerned about the possibility that forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa could eventually be deployed in Lebanon.

The discussion came after Trump said earlier this week that he was “close to letting Syria handle Hezbollah.” The remarks prompted concern in Jerusalem and led to a review of the potential implications for Israel’s security interests in Lebanon.

In an interview, al-Sharaa said Trump’s comments had been misunderstood and should not be interpreted as meaning Syrian forces would enter Lebanon.

He said Syria could play a positive role through Lebanon’s institutions and the Lebanese state, adding that any Syrian involvement would not represent a return to the policies pursued by the previous Syrian regime in Lebanon. Instead, he said, Syria seeks to support the Lebanese state and actors in Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

“I am not interested in Syria playing a negative role in Lebanon,” al-Sharaa said. He added that Syria is looking for economic ties between the countries, not military ones.

Asked whether he would engage in dialogue with Hezbollah, al-Sharaa replied that he believes in dialogue even with rival groups. He acknowledged disagreements with the organization but said Syria wants to see Lebanon prosper and remain stable.

Addressing the possibility of future peace agreements involving Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, al-Sharaa argued that lasting agreements require conditions that allow all sides to uphold their commitments. He suggested that agreements alone cannot guarantee stability if the underlying issues remain unresolved.

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