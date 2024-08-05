Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eliminates Hamas Battalion Commander Jaber Aziz in Gaza City Strike


On Sunday, the IDF, in coordination with the Shin Bet, conducted an airstrike on Hamas command and control centers located in Gaza City, resulting in the elimination of Jaber Aziz, the Commander of Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion.

The strike targeted Hamas operatives operating from within the “Hassan Salame” and “Nasser” schools in Gaza City. According to intelligence reports from the IDF and ISA, Aziz was killed during the strike near the “Hassan Salame” school, along with several other Hamas terrorists.

Jaber Aziz had been leading Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion since 2020, having previously served in various command roles within the organization. He played a significant role in planning the October 7th massacre and was actively involved in coordinating multiple terror attacks against Israel throughout the ongoing conflict. His death is seen as a significant blow to Hamas’ operational capabilities.



