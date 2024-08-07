Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
RIVETING DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: The “Green” Agents In The Towering Trees & The Six-Figure Sum


The Jewish Chronicle revealed further details about the shocking elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in his bedroom in an IRGC guest house in the heart of Tehran.

According to the report, the bomb that killed Haniyeh was placed under his bed by two Iranians recruited by the Mossad from the IRGC’s security unit – the very people who were responsible for ensuring his safety at the guest house. Contrary to previous reports which said that the bomb was placed in the room weeks or months before the elimination, it was placed in the room only nine hours before the explosion – at 4:23 p.m.

Iranian authorities discovered the guards’ treachery upon reviewing security camera footage after the elimination which showed them stealthily entering Haniyeh’s room on the day of the assassination and leaving three minutes later. They then left the building and drove off. An hour later they were smuggled out of Iran by the Mossad. Their motivation? According to the report, they were each offered a six-figure sum and an immediate relocation to a northern European country.

