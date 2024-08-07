US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel

White House officials said Tuesday that Iran might be reconsidering its plan for a major retaliation against Israel, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported.

The report claims that President Biden’s “intense” diplomatic efforts to “stave off a catastrophic war in the Middle East” may have influenced Iran to abandon its public assertions to punish Israel for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to the report, Iran may have been dissuaded due to the US urging Iran to show restraint and its threats of “serious consequences” to the stability of the new government of President Masoud Pezeshkian. However, the officials added, Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon “is still a wild card.”