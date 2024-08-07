RIVETING DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: The “Green” Agents In The Towering Trees & The Six-Figure Sum

The Jewish Chronicle revealed further details about the shocking elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in his bedroom in an IRGC guest house in the heart of Tehran.

According to the report, the bomb that killed Haniyeh was placed under his bed by two Iranians recruited by the Mossad from the IRGC’s security unit – the very people who were responsible for ensuring his safety at the guest house. Contrary to previous reports which said that the bomb was placed in the room weeks or months before the elimination, it was placed in the room only nine hours before the explosion – at 4:23 p.m.

Iranian authorities discovered the guards’ treachery upon reviewing security camera footage after the elimination which showed them stealthily entering Haniyeh’s room on the day of the assassination and leaving three minutes later. They then left the building and drove off. An hour later they were smuggled out of Iran by the Mossad. Their motivation? According to the report, they were each offered a six-figure sum and an immediate relocation to a northern European country.

To minimize the chances of the bomb being detected, the Mossad used a flat brick explosive, 3 inches wide by 6 inches long, which the agents attached to the bottom of the bed. To minimize harm to civilians, they used a precision bomb that targeted only Haniyeh’s room.

Following Israel’s decision to assassinate Haniyeh on October 7, the Mossad waited for an opportune time to strike. When Haniyeh was invited to Tehran for the new president’s inauguration, the Mossad, with the aid of the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit, intercepted phone calls between the officials in charge of the inauguration and the guests. When Haniyeh confirmed his attendance, the Mossad sprung into action.

Mossad agents began frequenting the area where the guest house is located to map out the operational logistics. One problem the agents grappled with was the guest house’s location – on top of a hill and surrounded by a forest of towering trees – making it difficult to observe the building. So they used a little Israeli creativity – five agents dressed themselves into green clothing and climbed the trees closest to the building – the perfect observation posts with the leaves serving as camouflage.

The “green” agents watched for Haniyeh’s car to pull up to the hotel. Other “green” Mossad agents were perched on tree branches from where they could see the window of Haniyeh’s room and inform the bomb operator when the light went out in Haniyeh’s room.

Haniyeh arrived at the guest house at 1:20 a.m. Ten minutes later, he turned his light off while his bodyguard stood outside his door to “ensure his safety.”

At 1:37 a.m., the bomb operator detonated the explosive device, shattering the peaceful nighttime silence, shaking the whole building, and killing Haniyeh immediately. His bodyguard, who happened to be a wanted Hamas terrorist who was involved in the murder of five IDF soldiers in 2014, was critically injured and died later after heavy bleeding.

.כֵּן יֹאבְדוּ כָל אוֹיְבֶיךָ יְהוָה

