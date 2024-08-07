Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Interceptions Over Tzefas Caught On Video




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Report: US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel

BYE HATER: Anti-Israel Squadster Rep. Cori Bush Loses Reelection Bid to AIPAC-Backed Wesley Bell

IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

NYC Man Involved In Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Jewish Vandalism Arrested On Felony Hate Crime Charges

Outrage After Tel Aviv Bans Public Tefilla During Upcoming Yamim Tovim

US Sends Fighter Jets to Middle East Base in Preparation for Possible Iran Conflict

IRANIAN AGENT: Pakistani With Iran Ties Charged In Plot To Carry Out Political Assassinations On US Soil

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Hit NYC Area, Bringing Heavy Rain, Flood Threats, and Flight Delays

ALWAYS THE JEWS: Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro Blames Israel For Civil Unrest After He Stole Election

MOST RADICAL TICKET EVER? Kamala Harris Tells People To “Stay Woke,” Walz Defends Socialism As “Neighborliness”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network