Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Iran’s New President Urging Against Direct Attack On Israel


Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly advised Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei against launching a direct attack on Israel, warning of devastating consequences for the country’s infrastructure, economy, and regime stability.

According to a report by Iran International, citing anonymous sources, Pezeshkian cautioned Khamenei that an escalation with Israel could lead to severe retaliation, targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure and energy sectors, crippling the economy and exacerbating citizen discontent with the regime.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]

Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

For the First Time: Project Leebaynu-Lev Shomea to Assist Anglos Living in Eretz Yisroel

RIVETING DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: The “Green” Agents In The Towering Trees & The Six-Figure Sum

Report: US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel

BYE HATER: Anti-Israel Squadster Rep. Cori Bush Loses Reelection Bid to AIPAC-Backed Wesley Bell

IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

NYC Man Involved In Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Jewish Vandalism Arrested On Felony Hate Crime Charges

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network