Report: Iran’s New President Urging Against Direct Attack On Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly advised Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei against launching a direct attack on Israel, warning of devastating consequences for the country’s infrastructure, economy, and regime stability.

According to a report by Iran International, citing anonymous sources, Pezeshkian cautioned Khamenei that an escalation with Israel could lead to severe retaliation, targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure and energy sectors, crippling the economy and exacerbating citizen discontent with the regime.