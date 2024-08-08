Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Urges Khan Younis Residents to Move to Humanitarian Zone Amid Renewed Military Operations


The IDF has reiterated its call for Palestinians in the Khan Younis region of southern Gaza to evacuate to a designated humanitarian zone. This follows an earlier evacuation order issued in July, prior to a military operation in eastern Khan Younis (which resulted in the retrieval of the bodies of hostages), from which the IDF has since withdrawn.

The IDF’s statement emphasizes that it will “operate forcefully” against terror groups in the Khan Younis area, signaling potential renewed military action.



