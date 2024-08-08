Report: Sinwar Wants A Ceasefire Before Israel And Iran Situation Escalates

According to Channel 12, citing unnamed Hamas sources, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has sent a message to leaders outside of Gaza, urging them to pursue a ceasefire with Israel. This move comes as a surprise, given Sinwar’s reported ties with Iran. However, Channel 12 claims that Sinwar’s relationship with Iran is not as close as previously thought.

In contrast, The Wall Street Journal reports that Sinwar emphasized the importance of selecting a new leader with close ties to Iran. This contradictory information raises questions about Sinwar’s true intentions and allegiances.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reports that Sinwar is facing pressure from his military commanders in Gaza and has restricted involvement in hostage talks to only his deputy, Khalil al-Hayya, and senior official Ghazi Hamad.

Interestingly, Sinwar allegedly feels trapped by his appointment as politburo chief after Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, as he lacks the ability to carry out duties while in hiding. This has allowed other deputies, like Zaher Jabarin, to gain more influence within the terror group.