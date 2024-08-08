Chareidi From Ramat Beit Shemesh Suspected In High-Profile Anti-Israel Espionage Case Cleared Of Wrongdoing

One of the suspects in the high-profile espionage case that has shaken the Charedi community has been officially informed that the charges against him have been dropped, and he has been released. The prosecution conveyed this decision to the suspect’s lawyer, who quickly notified his client that he was completely exonerated from the complex case.

Attorney Yosef Roi Atias, representing the suspect, expressed his satisfaction with the decision in a statement to Kikar HaShabbat: “I am very pleased with the decision to close the case against my client.”

Atias further said, “He had no knowledge of the scheme concocted by the enemies yemach shemam, who exploited his innocence with great expertise. The state fully accepted our arguments and closed the case.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the primary suspect in the espionage affair, a resident of the Ramat Beit Shemesh D neighborhood, admitted during his Shin Bet interrogation that at a certain point, he realized his handlers were agents of an enemy state. This admission contradicted his initial claim that he believed extreme left-wing activists had hired him to carry out actions against the government.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)