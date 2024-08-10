Arab Nations Urge Hezbollah to Delay Retaliation for Leader’s Killing Until After August 15

Arab countries have asked Hezbollah to postpone its response to the assassination of its second-in-command, Fuad Shukr, until after August 15, according to Al Jadeed. Israel has promised to send a delegation to Cairo for an August 15 summit to close a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal. It is not clear whether Hamas will also send a delegation.

Meanwhile, Iran has hinted at targeting an Israeli official in retaliation, though Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe punishment for Israel over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.