Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Arab Nations Urge Hezbollah to Delay Retaliation for Leader’s Killing Until After August 15


Arab countries have asked Hezbollah to postpone its response to the assassination of its second-in-command, Fuad Shukr, until after August 15, according to Al Jadeed. Israel has promised to send a delegation to Cairo for an August 15 summit to close a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal. It is not clear whether Hamas will also send a delegation.

Meanwhile, Iran has hinted at targeting an Israeli official in retaliation, though Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe punishment for Israel over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GLOBAL OUTCRY: 90 People Killed As IDF Claims Precision Strike on Hamas-Linked School Complex Kills 19 Terror Operatives

Iran Threatens To “Wipe Out” US Military Bases If It Helps Israel

Archeologists Uncover Ancient Quarry That May Have Provided Stones For Bayis Sheini [VIDEO]

Dina D’malchusa Dina Event Inspires and Informs Huge Crowd in Boro Park

Report: Iranian-Hezbollah Attacks Are Imminent But Will Be Limited In Scope

US Fighter Jets Arrive In The Middle East To Combat Iranian Threat

STOLEN VALOR: VP Pick Tim Walz’s Military Record Under Scrutiny As GOP Question His Actual Record

JEW-HATING CLOWN: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Shares Fake Poll Claiming Israelis Support Forcible Molestation Of Palestinians

Chareidi From Ramat Beit Shemesh Suspected In High-Profile Anti-Israel Espionage Case Cleared Of Wrongdoing

SHOCKING: Israeli TV Leaks Doctored Video, Causing Untold Damage to IDF Soldiers

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network